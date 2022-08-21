Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 1,769 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $4,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 352.2% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 991.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $354.00 to $323.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $299.75.

LH opened at $249.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $243.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.90. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $212.40 and a 52 week high of $317.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.03.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.35. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.78%.

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total value of $665,638.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,600.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total value of $665,638.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,600.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $8,151,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,245,002.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

