Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 33,052 Shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,052 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $5,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 578,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,758,000 after acquiring an additional 149,592 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 136.6% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 92,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 53,400 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,079,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 566,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,427,000 after buying an additional 34,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northcape Capital Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 9.0% in the first quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 406,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,002,000 after buying an additional 33,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk alerts:

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TLK opened at $30.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 12-month low of $23.10 and a 12-month high of $33.21.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a $0.811 dividend. This is a boost from Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk’s previous annual dividend of $0.69. This represents a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk’s payout ratio is 41.99%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Profile

(Get Rating)

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and digital services, including financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT, big data analytics, and digital advertising services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.