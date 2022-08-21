Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 47,029 Shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,029 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in ATI were worth $4,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATI. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in ATI in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of ATI by 1,460.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of ATI by 2,264.0% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ATI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATI shares. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of ATI to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of ATI from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of ATI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ATI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.14.

In other ATI news, CAO Karl D. Schwartz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total value of $31,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 63,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,992,866.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other ATI news, CAO Karl D. Schwartz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total value of $31,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 63,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,992,866.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Karl D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $381,220. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATI opened at $32.56 on Friday. ATI Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.85 and a 52 week high of $32.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.97 and a 200 day moving average of $25.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 814.20 and a beta of 1.31.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.17. ATI had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The company had revenue of $959.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. ATI’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ATI Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

