Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 7,271 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,271 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $5,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PRGO. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in Perrigo by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 13,505,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,350,000 after acquiring an additional 6,272,693 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in Perrigo by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,622,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,836 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in Perrigo by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,776,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,679 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,602,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,592,000 after buying an additional 937,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,311,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,394,000 after buying an additional 752,695 shares in the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Perrigo Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRGO opened at $40.62 on Friday. Perrigo Company plc has a 52 week low of $31.32 and a 52 week high of $50.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.03 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Perrigo Announces Dividend

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is currently -148.57%.

About Perrigo

(Get Rating)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.