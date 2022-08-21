Van ECK Associates Corp Cuts Stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 326,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 62,727 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate were worth $5,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,584,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,189,000 after purchasing an additional 6,711 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 975,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,181,000 after purchasing an additional 93,850 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the first quarter valued at $13,895,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 0.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 835,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 48.6% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 88,049 shares in the last quarter. 46.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

NYSE:ACRE opened at $13.73 on Friday. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a twelve month low of $11.18 and a twelve month high of $16.48. The company has a market cap of $747.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.61%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.92%.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. The company provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. It originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

