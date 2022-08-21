Van ECK Associates Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 528,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,153 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT were worth $4,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 97,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 45,615 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 305,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 32,638 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.92% of the company’s stock.

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

ARMOUR Residential REIT Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ARR opened at $7.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.10 and a 200 day moving average of $7.72. The company has a market cap of $840.31 million, a PE ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 0.98. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $11.18.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Dividend Announcement

ARMOUR Residential REIT ( NYSE:ARR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a positive return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 89.15%. Equities research analysts predict that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.37%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is -96.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on ARR. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Profile

(Get Rating)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.