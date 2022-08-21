Van ECK Associates Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 501,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,335 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in BrightSpire Capital were worth $4,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nut Tree Capital Management LP increased its position in BrightSpire Capital by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,600,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in BrightSpire Capital by 1.3% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,246,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,530,000 after buying an additional 16,143 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in BrightSpire Capital by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 886,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,100,000 after buying an additional 18,873 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in BrightSpire Capital by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 273,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after buying an additional 14,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its position in BrightSpire Capital by 574.9% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 243,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after buying an additional 206,999 shares during the last quarter. 66.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Catherine Rice purchased 7,000 shares of BrightSpire Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.19 per share, for a total transaction of $50,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,138 shares in the company, valued at $468,342.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BRSP opened at $8.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.61. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.09 and a 1 year high of $10.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.65.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. BrightSpire Capital had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 50.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that BrightSpire Capital, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from BrightSpire Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.95%. BrightSpire Capital’s payout ratio is 142.86%.

BrightSpire Capital Company Profile

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

