Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 230.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,684 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $4,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SNOW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,628,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,497,000 after acquiring an additional 798,353 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,816,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,350 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,635,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,950 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 11.8% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,468,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,820,000 after acquiring an additional 472,014 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,378,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,384,000 after acquiring an additional 290,111 shares during the period. 76.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $153.94 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.26 and a 1 year high of $405.00. The company has a market cap of $48.43 billion, a PE ratio of -72.96 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.76 and its 200 day moving average is $182.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.13). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 45.48% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $422.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SNOW. Jefferies Financial Group raised Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $240.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $300.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $295.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.26.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $99,002.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,311.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $99,002.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,311.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,224 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total value of $190,258.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,659 shares in the company, valued at $8,651,634.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,678 shares of company stock worth $524,444 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

