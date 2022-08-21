Van ECK Associates Corp Has $4.04 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) by 125.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,221 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $4,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 325.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 195.7% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter worth $148,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGF opened at $49.24 on Friday. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $44.80 and a 1 year high of $52.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.59.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.705 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Global Infrastructure ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

