Van ECK Associates Corp Has $4.13 Million Stock Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,893 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 947 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $4,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 998 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,176 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $32,332,000 after purchasing an additional 7,803 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 97 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,391 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. 98.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

COO stock opened at $322.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $316.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $359.17. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $284.01 and a fifty-two week high of $463.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.90.

Cooper Companies Dividend Announcement

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by ($0.17). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 30.20%. The business had revenue of $829.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.38 EPS. Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on COO. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $437.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.67.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

