Van ECK Associates Corp Has $4.21 Million Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $4,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,851,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Navalign LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at about $629,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,988,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares during the period. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 75,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total value of $144,586.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,174. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total value of $303,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,974.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total value of $144,586.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $251.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.91, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $220.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.05. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.08 and a 12-month high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.03%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 78.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ROK shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $190.00 to $189.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $259.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Rockwell Automation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Argus upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.29.

About Rockwell Automation

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Featured Stories

