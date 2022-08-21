Van ECK Associates Corp Has $4.28 Million Holdings in Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) by 61.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 776,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294,723 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Hut 8 Mining were worth $4,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,090,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,432,000 after purchasing an additional 615,426 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the fourth quarter worth $5,865,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 474.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 692,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 571,558 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Hut 8 Mining by 405.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 601,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after acquiring an additional 482,488 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Hut 8 Mining by 1,500.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 396,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 371,519 shares during the period. 15.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
HUT has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson cut Hut 8 Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Hut 8 Mining from $19.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Hut 8 Mining from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.75.
Hut 8 Mining Stock Performance
Hut 8 Mining Profile
Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 51 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. Hut 8 Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hut 8 Mining (HUT)
- 2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
- Applied Materials Results Show A Slowing Semiconductor Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/15 – 8/19
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.