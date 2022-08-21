Van ECK Associates Corp Has $4.45 Million Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 74,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,340 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $4,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in Fastenal by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 14,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth about $1,458,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $737,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Trading Down 1.1 %

FAST opened at $55.21 on Friday. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $45.68 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.35.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 12th that permits the company to repurchase 8,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 69.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total value of $1,293,302.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP James C. Jansen acquired 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.92 per share, with a total value of $48,920.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 26,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,529.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $1,293,302.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $419,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 2,736 shares of company stock valued at $131,599 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FAST shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.86.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Stories

