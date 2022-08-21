Van ECK Associates Corp Has $4.57 Million Stock Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $4,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REXR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,462,000 after buying an additional 10,565 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 62,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 856,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,499,000 after purchasing an additional 190,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

REXR opened at $66.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.37, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.70 and a 200 day moving average of $67.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.84 and a fifty-two week high of $84.68.

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $149.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.21 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 3.17%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.63%.

Several analysts have recently commented on REXR shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $89.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $87.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $988,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,472 shares in the company, valued at $5,059,872.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 48,252 shares of company stock worth $3,009,629 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

