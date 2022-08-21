Van ECK Associates Corp Has $4.61 Million Holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 113,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,532 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Natera were worth $4,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NTRA. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Natera by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Natera by 1,041.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 696 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Industry Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new position in Natera in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Natera by 66.7% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $102,167.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,626,972.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Natera news, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $54,237.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,067.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $102,167.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,341 shares in the company, valued at $2,626,972.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,966 shares of company stock worth $550,755. 10.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $50.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.58. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.10 and a 52-week high of $129.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.50 and its 200 day moving average is $44.45.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by ($0.03). Natera had a negative net margin of 79.57% and a negative return on equity of 95.97%. The company had revenue of $198.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -5.74 EPS for the current year.

NTRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen cut their price objective on Natera from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Stephens began coverage on Natera in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Natera to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen lowered their target price on Natera from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Natera from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.64.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

