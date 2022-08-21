Van ECK Associates Corp Has $5.15 Million Stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 410,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 18,398 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III were worth $5,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MYI. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 182.7% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 398,388 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 257,478 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 565,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,383,000 after purchasing an additional 68,994 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 7.3% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 883,794 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,092,000 after purchasing an additional 59,907 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 57.9% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 160,593 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 58,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 370,091 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,485,000 after purchasing an additional 53,818 shares during the last quarter. 25.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MYI opened at $11.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.87 and its 200-day moving average is $12.17. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.01 and a 52-week high of $15.17.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.0515 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

