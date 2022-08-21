Van ECK Associates Corp Has $5.29 Million Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Allstate were worth $5,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALL. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Allstate by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 25,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Allstate by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seascape Capital Management boosted its position in Allstate by 2.0% during the first quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 5,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $130.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $35.19 billion, a PE ratio of 45.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.27 and a 200-day moving average of $128.18. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $106.11 and a 1-year high of $144.46.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.50. Allstate had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.47%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $18,941,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,316,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Allstate from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Argus cut Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Allstate from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

Allstate Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

