Van ECK Associates Corp Has $5.54 Million Stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 88.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 182,472 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,348,508 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $5,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sunrun by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,583 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Sunrun by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 11,297 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Sunrun by 120.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,006 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sunrun by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Sunrun by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,988 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RUN opened at $32.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of -58.52 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Sunrun Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.80 and a 12 month high of $60.60.

In related news, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $3,928,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,467,335 shares in the company, valued at $38,429,503.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Sunrun news, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $3,928,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,467,335 shares in the company, valued at $38,429,503.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $884,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,585,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,082,040.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 453,973 shares of company stock worth $13,729,089. 4.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Sunrun from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Sunrun from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Sunrun from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Sunrun from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sunrun from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.47.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

