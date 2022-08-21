Van ECK Associates Corp Has $5 Million Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,314 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,501 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $4,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,762,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,258,223,000 after buying an additional 400,777 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,989,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,485,863,000 after buying an additional 864,918 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,681,931 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $931,701,000 after buying an additional 336,188 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,799,130 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $663,014,000 after buying an additional 45,937 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,236,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $545,251,000 after buying an additional 138,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $1,538,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,101. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $1,538,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,101. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total transaction of $9,447,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amphenol Trading Down 1.2 %

Several equities research analysts recently commented on APH shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.89.

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $79.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $61.67 and a one year high of $88.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 27.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 27.97%.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.