Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stake in Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 262,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,852 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Iris Energy were worth $4,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Iris Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,194,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Iris Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,665,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Iris Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,602,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Iris Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,234,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Iris Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,426,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.
IREN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $20.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Iris Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.
Iris Energy Limited operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Sydney, Australia.
