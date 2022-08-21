Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 59.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,565 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Cameco were worth $5,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Settian Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Cameco by 2,953.1% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares during the last quarter. 57.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $22.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco Co. has a 52 week low of $15.37 and a 52 week high of $32.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.63.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $437.25 million during the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 1.17% and a net margin of 3.48%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CCJ shares. StockNews.com raised Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Cameco from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.89.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

