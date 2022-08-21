Van ECK Associates Corp Invests $4.72 Million in Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ)

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 573,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,722,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000.

Get Core Scientific alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on CORZ. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their target price on shares of Core Scientific from $18.75 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.10 price objective on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Core Scientific from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Core Scientific from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Core Scientific to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 7.73.

Core Scientific Trading Down 14.1 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Core Scientific

Shares of NASDAQ:CORZ opened at 2.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of 2.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of 5.22. Core Scientific, Inc. has a 12-month low of 1.40 and a 12-month high of 14.98.

In other Core Scientific news, insider Darin Feinstein sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of 3.07, for a total transaction of 1,535,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,393,271 shares in the company, valued at 102,517,341.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 2,074,147 shares of company stock worth $7,303,137 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

About Core Scientific

(Get Rating)

Core Scientific, Inc provides net carbon-neutral blockchain infrastructure and digital asset mining solutions in North America. It operates in two segments, Equipment Sales and Hosting. It offers blockchain hosting services with deployment and provide power, racks, proprietary thermodynamic management, redundant connectivity, and 24/7 security, as well as its proprietary software platforms, such as Minder and MinderOS, which provides infrastructure management and custom firmware; and digital asset mining operation focuses on the generation of digital assets by solving complex cryptographic algorithms to validate transactions on specific digital asset network blockchains.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CORZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Core Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.