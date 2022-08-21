Van ECK Associates Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,235 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $5,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $455,752,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,352,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,686,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,602 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at $88,335,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,978,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $635,207,000 after purchasing an additional 581,388 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,540,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $724,892,000 after purchasing an additional 544,288 shares during the period.

In related news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total value of $118,620.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,520.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total value of $118,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,520.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $749,160.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,307,755.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on Agilent Technologies from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Agilent Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.18.

A opened at $137.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.94. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $112.52 and a one year high of $179.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.06.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 19.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

