Van ECK Associates Corp Makes New $5.42 Million Investment in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 41,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,420,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ENTG. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Entegris during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Entegris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Entegris from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Entegris from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Entegris from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Entegris has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.10.

Entegris Stock Down 2.4 %

ENTG opened at $102.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.38. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.92 and a 1-year high of $158.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $692.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.90 million. Entegris had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 30.56%. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 2nd. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.83%.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

