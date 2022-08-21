Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 14,846 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,846 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in PPL were worth $4,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its stake in PPL by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in PPL by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in PPL by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 20,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in PPL by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 55,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in PPL by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 26,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

PPL stock opened at $30.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.62. PPL Co. has a one year low of $24.98 and a one year high of $30.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.83 and a 200-day moving average of $28.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were paid a $0.225 dividend. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.84%.

In related news, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total value of $102,738.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,182 shares in the company, valued at $705,891.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PPL news, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total transaction of $102,738.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,891.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $799,037.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,004 shares of company stock worth $1,742,702 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PPL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PPL from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

