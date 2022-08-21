Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 1,622 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,137 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $5,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $339,836,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,446,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $562,630,000 after buying an additional 495,284 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SBA Communications by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,895,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,849,667,000 after acquiring an additional 352,616 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,048,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,185,871,000 after acquiring an additional 328,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,843,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,884,193,000 after acquiring an additional 245,174 shares during the last quarter. 95.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications Price Performance

SBA Communications stock opened at $344.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.65 and a beta of 0.43. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $286.41 and a 1 year high of $391.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $325.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $330.60.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $652.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.30 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SBAC shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $373.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $367.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $375.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $424.00 to $381.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $384.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.05, for a total value of $338,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,073,986.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.07, for a total transaction of $10,322,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,787,648.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.05, for a total transaction of $338,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,073,986.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,152 shares of company stock worth $29,512,752. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About SBA Communications

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.