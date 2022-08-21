Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 182,979 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 395.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 229,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 182,979 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $4,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 46,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 217,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 624,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,202,000 after purchasing an additional 30,667 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MPW opened at $15.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.32. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.10 and a 52-week high of $24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 58.00%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MPW. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Medical Properties Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.30.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

