Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 20,741 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 393,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,741 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund were worth $5,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MQY. Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,115,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 186.8% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 359,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,960,000 after purchasing an additional 234,260 shares during the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $1,368,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 203,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 59,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $688,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.99% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Stock Performance

MQY stock opened at $12.87 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.70 and a 1 year high of $17.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.28.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

