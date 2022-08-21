Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 239,248 Shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 922,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 239,248 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Oatly Group were worth $4,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OTLY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Oatly Group by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 46,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 9,135 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the 4th quarter valued at $393,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. 21.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OTLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Oatly Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Oatly Group from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Oatly Group from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Oatly Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Oatly Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 11.19.

Shares of OTLY stock opened at 3.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of 3.81 and a 200-day moving average of 4.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Oatly Group AB has a 1-year low of 2.75 and a 1-year high of 19.14.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported -0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -0.14 by 0.02. The company had revenue of 178.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 183.52 million. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 23.60% and a negative net margin of 39.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oatly Group AB will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

