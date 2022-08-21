Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 4,429 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 153.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,312 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,429 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Shopify were worth $4,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Shopify by 666.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Shopify in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Shopify by 392.3% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 64 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in Shopify by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 66 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 62.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
SHOP opened at $34.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 11.17 and a current ratio of 11.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.57 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.27. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.72 and a 52-week high of $176.29.
Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.
