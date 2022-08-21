Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 7,237 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 73,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,237 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Aflac were worth $4,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Aflac by 120.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in Aflac by 96.8% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 66.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aflac news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $644,910.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,954,326.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,052.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,395,190.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $644,910.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,954,326.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,272 shares of company stock worth $2,338,959. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Price Performance

Aflac stock opened at $63.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.91. The stock has a market cap of $40.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.93. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $51.28 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.27. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 20.37%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Aflac in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.17.

Aflac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

