Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 128,271 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,410 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $4,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PBA. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 1,685.0% during the fourth quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 5,243,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $159,235,000 after buying an additional 4,950,089 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,705,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $688,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847,666 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 267.2% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,967,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,920 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 12.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,443,148 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,697,000 after acquiring an additional 279,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,652,000. 55.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Pembina Pipeline Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE PBA opened at $37.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.20 and a 200 day moving average of $36.95. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1 year low of $28.89 and a 1 year high of $42.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.164 dividend. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 96.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PBA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.63.

About Pembina Pipeline

(Get Rating)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.