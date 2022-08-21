Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,155 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $4,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,959,815 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,147,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,300 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 324.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,205,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $62,949,000 after purchasing an additional 920,818 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,179,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $89,054,000 after purchasing an additional 630,766 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,343,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $70,177,000 after purchasing an additional 625,975 shares during the period. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 1,848.0% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 508,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,371,000 after purchasing an additional 482,329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRGP. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Monday, July 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on Targa Resources from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Targa Resources from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Targa Resources to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Targa Resources from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Targa Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

Targa Resources Price Performance

In related news, insider Regina Gregory sold 6,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total value of $437,630.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,592 shares in the company, valued at $3,746,344.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TRGP opened at $68.89 on Friday. Targa Resources Corp. has a one year low of $40.65 and a one year high of $81.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 78.28 and a beta of 2.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.34.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 159.09%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Featured Stories

