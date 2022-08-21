Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stake in Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 795,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,691 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Canaan were worth $4,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Canaan by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,380,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,498,000 after acquiring an additional 324,446 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Canaan by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 932,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,062,000 after acquiring an additional 33,901 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Canaan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,891,000. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its holdings in Canaan by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 301,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 26,590 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Canaan by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 253,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Canaan alerts:

Canaan Trading Down 6.6 %

CAN stock opened at $3.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $687.94 million, a P/E ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 3.68. Canaan Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $11.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Canaan ( NASDAQ:CAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The business had revenue of $213.92 million for the quarter. Canaan had a return on equity of 80.00% and a net margin of 41.75%. On average, research analysts forecast that Canaan Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CAN. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Canaan from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Benchmark began coverage on Canaan in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Canaan in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

Canaan Profile

(Get Rating)

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Canaan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.