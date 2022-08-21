Van ECK Associates Corp Reduces Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,771 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $4,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MMC. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 52.8% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 60.9% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $163.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.60.

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $171.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.32. The company has a market cap of $86.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.90. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.80 and a 12-month high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

