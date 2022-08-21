Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 6,766 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,766 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $4,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 372.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 460.5% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DLTR opened at $167.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.26 and a twelve month high of $177.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $162.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.78.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DLTR. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.82.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

