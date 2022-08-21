Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 6,997 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporat (NYSE:ELAT)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporat (NYSE:ELAT – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 124,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,997 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporat were worth $5,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporat during the fourth quarter worth $1,625,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporat by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 171,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,640,000 after buying an additional 21,321 shares during the period. SSI Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporat by 16.1% during the first quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC now owns 110,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,530,000 after buying an additional 15,325 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporat by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 73,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 8,389 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporat by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 31,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period.

Get Elanco Animal Health Incorporat alerts:

Elanco Animal Health Incorporat Trading Down 3.6 %

ELAT opened at $28.40 on Friday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporat has a twelve month low of $28.40 and a twelve month high of $52.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.46 and a 200-day moving average of $37.46.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporat Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health Incorporat (NYSE:ELAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Incorporat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health Incorporat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.