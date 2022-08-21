Van ECK Associates Corp Trims Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,665 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $4,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FRT. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $133.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.20.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

Federal Realty Investment Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:FRT opened at $110.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.13. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $92.02 and a 1 year high of $140.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 123.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David W. Faeder acquired 10,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $95.84 per share, with a total value of $1,012,549.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,467.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

