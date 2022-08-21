VanEck Energy Income ETF (NYSEARCA:EINC) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in VanEck Energy Income ETF (NYSEARCA:EINC – Get Rating) by 125.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,746 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.14% of VanEck Energy Income ETF worth $4,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

VanEck Energy Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EINC opened at $64.83 on Friday. VanEck Energy Income ETF has a 52-week low of $48.12 and a 52-week high of $69.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.11.

