VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Holdings Decreased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,080 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $7,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMH. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 29.1% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 466,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,722,000 after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 342,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,864,000 after purchasing an additional 46,432 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $12,547,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 270.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,150,000 after buying an additional 38,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at $10,283,000.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ:SMH opened at $234.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $221.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.47. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $189.94 and a 52-week high of $318.82.

