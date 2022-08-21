Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 393,039 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) by 98.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 393,039 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 45.8% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 567 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 414.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 99.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on BPMC. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $68.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.27.

Insider Transactions at Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Price Performance

In other news, insider Percy H. Carter sold 1,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $114,022.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,714,215.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, SVP Christopher K. Murray sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total transaction of $151,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,580.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Percy H. Carter sold 1,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total transaction of $114,022.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,714,215.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,408 shares of company stock worth $2,334,022. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $69.66 on Friday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a one year low of $43.46 and a one year high of $117.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 0.94.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $36.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.61 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 45.89% and a negative net margin of 304.41%. The company’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.86) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.