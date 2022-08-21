VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) Stake Trimmed by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,528,890 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 92,291 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in VNET Group were worth $8,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VNET. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of VNET Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,614,888 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,642,000 after acquiring an additional 101,590 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in VNET Group by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,003,925 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,125,000 after purchasing an additional 353,667 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VNET Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,329,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,031,000 after purchasing an additional 98,854 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of VNET Group by 24.5% in the first quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 2,166,601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,631,000 after buying an additional 426,613 shares during the period. Finally, NS Partners Ltd raised its position in VNET Group by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 1,370,827 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,379,000 after buying an additional 320,200 shares during the period.

VNET Group Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of VNET Group stock opened at $5.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.06. VNET Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $22.91. The firm has a market cap of $735.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.06 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VNET Group ( NASDAQ:VNET Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The information technology services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $259.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.17 million. VNET Group had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 8.95%. On average, equities research analysts expect that VNET Group, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on VNET. HSBC decreased their price objective on VNET Group from $13.50 to $9.40 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of VNET Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of VNET Group from $10.80 to $8.20 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VNET Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.28.

VNET Group Company Profile



VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; server administration services; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

