Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 504,651 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,232 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $16,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAFD. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Washington Federal in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Washington Federal by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Washington Federal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Washington Federal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Lakeside Advisors INC. purchased a new position in Washington Federal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WAFD opened at $34.72 on Friday. Washington Federal, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.46 and a twelve month high of $38.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.77.

Washington Federal ( NASDAQ:WAFD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The bank reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. Washington Federal had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $169.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Washington Federal’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

Separately, DA Davidson set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Washington Federal in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

