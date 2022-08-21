Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Stock Position Lowered by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) by 99.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720,728 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 23,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 227.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wayfair news, insider Steve Oblak sold 2,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $89,424.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 157,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,894,582.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Wayfair news, insider Steve Oblak sold 2,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $89,424.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 157,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,894,582.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 1,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total value of $86,322.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,669.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,251 shares of company stock valued at $994,669. Insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Stock Performance

NYSE W opened at $57.01 on Friday. Wayfair Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.31 and a twelve month high of $300.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 2.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.52.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -12.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

W has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wedbush lifted their price target on Wayfair from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Wayfair from $108.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Wayfair from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Wayfair to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.38.

Wayfair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding W? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.