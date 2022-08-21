West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in West Bancorporation were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Bancorporation Inc. lifted its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 601.3% during the first quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 403,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,981,000 after purchasing an additional 346,022 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 285,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,863,000 after purchasing an additional 7,399 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 6.8% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 13,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth $627,000. 39.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ WTBA opened at $25.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.02. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.47 and a 52 week high of $34.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $430.14 million, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.93.

West Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:WTBA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $26.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 million. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 41.85% and a return on equity of 20.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

