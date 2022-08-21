West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,240 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $5,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WST. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 221.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 74 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 98 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 93.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, insider Silji Abraham sold 5,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.93, for a total transaction of $1,848,279.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,919.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $319.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $313.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $343.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.15. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $275.89 and a 1 year high of $475.35.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $771.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.25 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 23.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. Research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Further Reading

