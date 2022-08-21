West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 89.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 76 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WST. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 221.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 74 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 98 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WST opened at $319.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $313.16 and a 200-day moving average of $343.73. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $275.89 and a 1 year high of $475.35.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.28. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $771.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, insider Silji Abraham sold 5,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.93, for a total value of $1,848,279.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,919.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

