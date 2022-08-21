Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,341 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $7,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Zai Lab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Zai Lab by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zai Lab by 170.7% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 6,787 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Zai Lab by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 5,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Zai Lab by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZLAB opened at $42.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.06. Zai Lab Limited has a 12-month low of $22.51 and a 12-month high of $152.82.

Separately, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Zai Lab to $199.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zai Lab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

