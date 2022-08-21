ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Has $34.96 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 197,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,469 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.8% of ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $34,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,021,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,217,654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,982,885 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,677,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,750,004,000 after buying an additional 2,492,359 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,405,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,576,867,000 after buying an additional 1,084,834 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,172,929,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,420,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,062,000 after acquiring an additional 948,306 shares in the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE:JNJ opened at $169.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.42. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.56. The company has a market capitalization of $445.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.59.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.89.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.