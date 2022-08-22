10,210 Shares in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) Bought by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,210 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in UiPath by 16.3% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 12,887 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its position in UiPath by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 28,197 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 9,857 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in UiPath by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,001 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC raised its position in UiPath by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC now owns 432,097 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $18,636,000 after purchasing an additional 104,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in UiPath by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 20,381 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. 52.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 22,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $471,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 426,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,834,739.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other UiPath news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 22,800 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $471,960.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 426,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,834,739.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $47,142.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,882,379.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,321 shares of company stock valued at $2,589,103 over the last quarter. 31.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PATH opened at $18.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.38 and a beta of 0.09. UiPath Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.66 and a 12-month high of $65.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.74.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The healthcare company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). UiPath had a negative net margin of 42.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $245.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.81) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PATH. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on UiPath from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on UiPath from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on UiPath from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on UiPath from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on UiPath from $34.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UiPath has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.06.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

